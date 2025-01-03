Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 34-year-old wanted man who has links to Cornwall.
Kwadwo Okofoi-Boampong, from Essex, is sought in connection with reports of sexual assault and assault ABH in Bodmin.
Officers are making enquiries to locate him and appealing to the public to report any sightings to them. He has known links to both Bodmin and St Austell.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police added: “He is described as around 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build, with black hair and beard. He has a London accent.
“If you see him or know of his whereabouts please contact police on 999, quoting reference number 50250001047.”