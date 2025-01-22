Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed the identity of the woman, who passed away from her injuries after the incident.
Charlotte Herring, 33, from the Bodmin area, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened at around 9.50pm on an unnamed rural road which leads to Trelill from St Teath.
The tributes come as police seek any information that might aid them in their investigations of the incident, including witness statements, dash-cam footage or has information that may be relevant.
They said: "It is with great sadness that we share the devastating news that our beloved Charlotte tragically died in a road traffic collision on Wednesday, January 15.
“Charlotte was a doting mum, daughter and sister who will forever be remembered for her infectious laugh, zest for life and collection of leopard-print clothes.
“Her passing will leave a huge hole, not just in the lives of her friends and family, whom she loved dearly, but within the local community, in which she played a vital role.
“We’d like to thank the emergency services for their ongoing work at this heartbreaking time, as well as family, friends and loved ones for their endless support.
“Charlotte’s memory will continue to live on in those who knew and loved her."
Officers continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.
Anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 795 of 15/1/25.