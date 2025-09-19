A FISHERMAN has been rescued after becoming stuck at the bottom of a cliff in Cornwall.
Coastguards from Mevagissey and Portscatho were called out along with the Falmouth Lifeboat to rescue the man near Nare Head.
The man had been fishing at the base of the cliff but when he tried to climb back up heavy rainfall had made his route too slippery and dangerous.
A Mevagissey Coastguard spokesperson said the man had done the right thing by staying put and calling 999 rather than exposing himself to more risk.
The lifeboat crew saw the man hunkered down in a crevice as he kept out of the weather and a rescue team went down the cliff to him.
The rescue happened on the morning of September 15.
