THE A388 between Launceston and Callington has been blocked after a vehicle crashed into a ditch.
Drivers are facing delays along the stretch, between Launceston and Callington, following the incident.
Police are currently on scene.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are currently on the A388 near Treburley after a vehicle travelling northbound left the carriageway and came to rest in a ditch.”
Police have confirmed that the driver is uninjured and recovery are on the scene.