POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with the theft of a charity box in Liskeard.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating after the charity box, which provides essential funding for a local parent and toddler group, was stolen from the Co-op in Barras Street.
“Police investigating the incident on February 10 would like to identify the man pictured as it is believed he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
“Anyone who recognises him or has any information which may assist with the investigation is asked to come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50240034314.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org