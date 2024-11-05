AN investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a care home resident has been launched by Devon and Cornwall Police.
It follows the death of a resident at a care home on St Nicholas Street, Bodmin during July 2024.
At the present time, the death is being treated as unexplained with active enquiries currently underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman.
The regulator for the care sector, the Care Quality Commission, or CQC, is aware of the investigation currently underway with other residents within the care facility currently under safeguarding measures while it takes place.
The Care Quality Commission and the care home where the incident is understood to have taken place have been contacted for further comment.