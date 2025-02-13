POLICE have launched an appeal in an effort to identify a man in connection with an assault in Bodmin.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man in connection with an assault in Bodmin which took place shortly after 9.30am on Sunday, December 29.
The incident took place on Royffe Way in Bodmin.
It was reported that a verbal argument took place between two men, before one of the men was pulled to the ground and punched and kicked to the head a number of times by the other.
It is believed the man pictured may be able to help police with their enquiries.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via their website quoting 50240325464