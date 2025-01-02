POLICE have launched an appeal for information after the occupants of a car which hit a building reportedly fled the scene.
Emergency services attended reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a building on Church Square in the town in the early hours of New Year’s Day, Wednesday January 1.
Upon arriving at the scene, it transpired no one was present with the vehicle being abandoned by what police believe to be two occupants. The vehicle was later recovered.
An investigation is presently taking place to ascertain the identity of the occupants of the vehicle, with police asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage that could assist with their enquiries to come forward quoting reference log 366 of 1/1/25.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews from its Bodmin Community Fire Station also attended the scene to make the vehicle safe.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a building on Church Square, Bodmin at around 5.40am on Wednesday, January 1.
“Emergency services attended but on arrival no one was present at the scene.
“The car was recovered.
“It is believed two people left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to identify them.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 366 of 1/1/25.
“A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added: “Crews from Bodmin were in attendance at an road traffic collision following information of a vehicle collision with a building on Church Square in Bodmin. Crews made the vehicle safe and liaised with Police on scene.”