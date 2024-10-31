DEVON and Cornwall Police have issued a statement following a serious incident involving the Looe Land Train.
They were called to reports of a collision involving a Land Rover Defender towing a carriage containing passengers described as a land train during the evening of Wednesday, October 30.
It has been confirmed that 11 people were involved in the incident, with injuries described as non life-changing or threatening, with Cornwall Air Ambulance, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and coastguard helicopters also dispatched to the incident.
Police have also launched an appeal for information, asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have footage that may help them with their enquiries to contact them on 101 using the reference 50240275808.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police investigating a serious road traffic collision at Tregoad Caravan and Camping Park near Looe on Wednesday, October 30 are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
“Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a Land Rover Defender towing a carriage containing passengers described as a land train in the caravan park at around 6.55pm.
“Seven people, including three children were taken to Derriford Hospital for assessment and treatment. None of the injuries are considered to be life changing or life threatening.
“Eleven people were discharged at the scene with either minor injuries or were uninjured.
“The scene was attended by Cornwall Air Ambulance and two coastguard helicopters were also dispatched, as well as the ambulance and fire services.
“Officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out an investigation at the scene and would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.