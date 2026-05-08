POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an assault following a road rage incident in the centre of St Austell.
A police spokesperson said: “The incident began after a man was almost run over by an Audi near Biddicks Court. A man got out of the car and an argument broke out. The victim was then punched in the face and sustained a cut to his eye.
“The suspect, described as white and wearing a yellow T-shirt and white trainers, left the scene after the incident which happened around 3.40pm on Monday, April 27.”
Officers are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have captured it on their dashcam or phone.
Witnesses can contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 50260105516.
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