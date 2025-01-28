Detectives investigating a report of an assault and robbery at a property in St Mary’s Road, Bodmin on Saturday, January 25, are appealing for dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.
In response to this a number of units were deployed including a police helicopter and a police dog in addition to other uniformed officers, leading to a large police presence in the town.
A man in his 30s sustained serious injuries to his hand and was taken to hospital for treatment.
It is not believed that there is any wider threat to members of the public.
Detective Constable Harry Mills said: “We continue to urge anyone with any information to come forward and would particularly like anyone with dashcam footage from between 3pm and 3.45pm, in the St Mary's Road, Corporation Road, and Westheath Avenue areas of Bodmin, to save it and contact us, even if the footage they have seems insignificant."
Police confirmed that three teenagers have been arrested after the incident, with their ages ranging from 16 to 18. It had been previously announced that one teenager had been arrested on robbery and drug possession offences.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police added: “A 16-year-old boy and a man aged 18, both from Bodmin, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
“A 17-year-old boy from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of Class A drugs.
“All three have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting 50250020531.
“Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at its website or by calling freephone 0800 555111.”