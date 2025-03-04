AN ELDERLY woman, who was the passenger in a vehicle which reportedly collided with another vehicle and a wall at a health centre in Wadebridge, has passed away.
Police were called to reports of an incident involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a white Nissan van at Wadebridge Medical Centre during the afternoon of Tuesday, February 25.
The male driver, in his 80s, was taken to hospital with injuries considered as serious but not life threatening or life changing, while the passenger, also in her 80s, was airlifted with what police reported as being life-threatening injuries.
In an update, police have confirmed that the female passenger passed away two days after the incident as a result of her injuries, with her next of kin informed.
They are also appealing for anyone with information that they haven’t previously spoken with to come forward to assist with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A woman has died following a road traffic collision in Wadebridge
“Police were called to reports of a collision involving a red Vauxhall Corsa and a white Nissan van at Wadebridge Medical Centre at around 2.55pm on Tuesday February 25.
“The Vauxhall collided with the parked and unattended Nissan in the car park area and then went on to collide with a stone wall at the exit of the car park area at Jubilee Road.
“The front seat passenger, a local woman in her 80s, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital, however, she sadly passed away on Thursday, February 27. Her next of kin has been informed.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 or contact police via the website quoting log 442 of 25/2/25.”