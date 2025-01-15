DEVON and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation after a child died at a property in Cornwall earlier today.
Officers were called to Thornpark Road in St Austell by South Western Ambulance Service staff after a boy was found “unresponsive” at an address on the road at around 7.55am.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 7.55am today, January 15, following concern for the welfare of a child in St Austell. The boy was found unresponsive at an address in Thornpark Road.
“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the boy was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death which is not currently believed to be suspicious.”
No other information is available at this time.