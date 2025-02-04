Police are appealing for information to locate 28-year-old wanted man Thomas Ware from St Austell.
Ware is wanted in connection to reports of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.
He has links to the St Austell and Truro areas.
Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest Ware and the police are now turning to the public for assistance.
He is described as a white male, of slim build with brown hair and is 5ft 10ins tall.
Anyone who sees Ware or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call police on 999 immediately quoting log 523 of 31 January.