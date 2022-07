Paul Jevron - Have you seen this man?

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cornish times. Read our privacy notice

Police are appealing for information to locate 44-year-old Paul Jevron, who is wanted for breaching court bail conditions.

Jevron, pictured, is being sought for breaching sex offender registration requirements.

He has links to Plymouth.

Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.