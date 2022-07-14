Paul Jevron - Have you seen this man?
[email protected]
Thursday 14th July 2022 10:29 am
Share
Paul Jevron (Devon and Cornwall Police )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Police are appealing for information to locate 44-year-old Paul Jevron, who is wanted for breaching court bail conditions.
Jevron, pictured, is being sought for breaching sex offender registration requirements.
He has links to Plymouth.
Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.
Anyone who sees Paul is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting log 0570 of 020722.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |