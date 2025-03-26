ONE person has been seriously injured following a collision involving a van and motorcycle in Bodmin.
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a van on Launceston Road, Bodmin, at around 2.10pm today, Wednesday, March 26.
Alongside police, other emergency services attended the scene.
One person has sustained serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.
Local road closures have been put in place and are expected to remain so for some time.
Devon and Cornwall Police’s traffic reporting service Inrix has reported that the A389 Launceston Road has been closed in both directions, with traffic moving slowly following the accident from A38 Cooksland Road to Bodmin Retail Park.
The incident is ongoing.