NINE vehicles were involved in three road traffic collisions on the A30 during Storm Herminia.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the A30 eastbound was closed and the westbound carriageway partially closed as a result of the incidents, with no injuries reported despite the presence of the ambulance service.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called around 1.05pm on January 27 following multiple collisions on the A30 near Roche.
“Nine vehicles were involved in three collisions on the eastbound and westbound carriageways.
“No injuries reported although ambulance did attend.
“The A30 eastbound was closed and the westbound carriageway partially closed.
“All reopened around 3.35pm.”