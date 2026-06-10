A motorcyclist has sustained a serious leg injury following a collision with a van near the A30 on Tuesday, June 9.
Police were called at 6.45am after reports that a van and a motorcycle had collided on the A391 near Victoria Business Park, Roche.
Once arriving at the scene, road closures were put in place by police while ambulance crews attended to those involved in the crash.
The male motorcyclist was take to Treliske Hospital after sustaining a serious injury to his leg.
Drivers in the area experienced delays in both directions of the A391, after the A30 turn off, while the road closure was in place.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 6.45am on Tuesday 9 June following a collision between a van and a motorcycle on the A391 near Victoria Business Park, Roche.
“Ambulance also attended. The male motorcyclist sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to Treliske Hospital.
“Local road closures were put in place until 8.45am.”
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