POLICE have located a man wanted in connection with reports of sexual assault and assault ABH in Bodmin.
At the start of the month, police launched an appeal, seeking the public’s help to trace a 34-year-old wanted man who has links to Cornwall.
Kwadwo Okofoi-Boampong, from Essex, was sought in connection with reports of sexual assault and assault ABH in Bodmin.
Officers made enquiries to locate him and appealing to the public to report any sightings to them as has known links to both Bodmin and St Austell.
Police have now announced that Okofoi-Boampong has been located in Essex