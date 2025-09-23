A MAN in his 30’s was airlifted to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after a single vehicle road collision in Bodmin.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of an incident ‘involving a man and his own car’ on Dennison Road at around 8.15pm on Monday, September 22.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a man and his own car on Dennison Road, Bodmin, at around 8.15pm on Monday, September 22.
“A local man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
“It was reopened at around 10.30pm.”
