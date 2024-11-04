POLICE investigating a fatal road traffic collision between St Tudy and St Breward have launched an appeal for information.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving two black Seat Ibizas at a set of crossroads between St Tudy and St Breward near the B3266 at around 11.15pm on Friday, November 1.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A 19-year-old man, who was a front seat passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“Six other people were taken to hospital with what are thought to be minor injuries.
“An 18-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
“Officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out at an investigation at the scene and would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
“Officers are appealing for any witnesses that have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision, or have dashcam footage, to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50240277870.”