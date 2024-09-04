FIRE crews from four of Cornwall’s fire stations spent the night battling a fire originating from a jacuzzi.
The teams from Padstow, Newquay, Wadebridge and St Columb community fire stations, in addition to incident support vehicles from Perranporth were called to reports of a fire at a property at St Eval, near Wadebridge, during the early hours of Wednesday, September 4.
Upon arrival at the property, it transpired that the fire had spread to the roof space of the property and that fire crews were using a 135 ladder, hose reels and breathing apparatus to fight the blaze.
In an update issued nearly two hours later, at 5.37am, it was confirmed that the fire was still underway, with Cornwall Fire and Rescue service promising a further update when more details became available.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Appliances from Padstow, Newquay, Wadebridge and St Columb, accompanied by incident support vehicles from Perranporth attended a call to a jacuzzi fire at 03:22.
“The fire has spread to the roof space and firefighters are using a 135 ladder, hose reels and breathing apparatus to fight the blaze.”