POLICE have launched an appeal for information after a vulnerable boy was targeted by teenagers at a public event.
It is reported that the boy was targeted by about eight to 10 teenagers, who it is said threw stones at him at a footpath near to Priory Park when the public fireworks display was taking place.
Police are treating the incident as a hate crime, and have asked for any information regarding it to be sent to them quoting log number 197 of November 6.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a report of a hate crime which took place at the Bodmin town fireworks display at Bodmin AFC on Tuesday, November 5.
“It has been reported that a vulnerable boy was assaulted at around 7.20pm in Priory Park on the footpath towards it.
“A group of eight to ten teenagers, aged 15 to 16, have mocked the victim and thrown stones at him, hitting him on the shoulder.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact police.
“You can report to us by calling 101, via our website, or popping into the front office at Bodmin Police Station, quoting log 197 of 6 November.”