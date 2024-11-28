A ‘motorbiking menace’ who has caused repeated disruption to parts of Bodmin has been issued with a Section 59 notice by Devon and Cornwall Police.
It comes after residents reported a repeated disruption from a male on a motorcycle driving in an anti-social manner in Priory Park, leading to audibly loud noise causing misery to residents.
The noise had also led to disruption at Bodmin Town Council meetings, which when held in the Shire House Suite directly faces the road in and out of Priory Park.
Officers from Bodmin’s neighbourhood team have now confirmed that after successfully identifying the culprit, they were issued with a Section 59 notice.
This means that if either the driver responsible or the vehicle he is operating are caught behaving in a similar fashion, the vehicle will be seized and potentially crushed.
Announcing the news, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “This month police received reports of a vehicle driving in an anti-social manner in Priory Park.
“This week the driver attended Bodmin Police Station and was served a Section 59 notice.
“What is Section 59 of the Police Reform Act? Basically, what that means is if you are seen: driving in a careless or inconsiderate manner, driving on common land, a footpath or bridle way or any land which is not part of a road. or driving in a manner which is causing/has been causing, or is likely to cause alarm, distress, or annoyance to members of the public, then a Section 59 warning can be issued to you.
“This warning is placed against both the driver and the vehicle and lasts for 12 months. If the driver of the vehicle or the vehicle with the warning issued to it is then seen driving in any of those conditions again in the next 12 months the vehicle can be seized and, if not collected after paying for recovery and storage costs, it will be crushed.
“Please note that this relates to either the driver with the Section 59 or the vehicle.”