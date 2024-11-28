“What is Section 59 of the Police Reform Act? Basically, what that means is if you are seen: driving in a careless or inconsiderate manner, driving on common land, a footpath or bridle way or any land which is not part of a road. or driving in a manner which is causing/has been causing, or is likely to cause alarm, distress, or annoyance to members of the public, then a Section 59 warning can be issued to you.