A COLLEGE which found itself at the centre of an early morning attempted arson has issued an update to parents.
Fire crews from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at Bodmin College, located on Lostwithiel Road just after midnight on Saturday, January 4.
A crews from Bodmin Community Fire Station attended the fire, which involved fires in a bin and three other fires were discovered and extinguished.
After the reports of the incident, management at the school, which is part of the Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT) academy chain, sought to reassure parents that the school will be open as normal on Monday.
In an email sent to parents, Claire White, the head of school for 11-16, said: “I know many of you will be aware from news reports this morning that Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at our school this morning in the early hours of Saturday morning. We are very grateful to the crews who responded to the situation.
“The fire was contained to the outside of the school buildings, and I am pleased to report that there has not been any internal damage. We have assessed the school buildings today, both internally and externally and I am confident that there will be no impact on our opening as usual on Monday. The area has been cleared and the adjacent buildings ventilated, in an abundance of caution.
“We will work closely with Devon and Cornwall Police to assist them with their ongoing investigation of the incident. It is of course extremely disappointing to think that anyone would want to deliberately damage the school and the work of our incredible students. Our security company will be stepping up their site checks throughout the weekend to ensure extra vigilance. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they should contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the force website or by calling 101 referencing the incident number 24 of January 4.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added: “At 00.14 on January 4 2025, two fire engines from Bodmin attended a building fire at Bodmin College. On arrival crews located a bin on fire in the lobby. Three seats of fire were discovered and extinguished using one hose reel jet. Crews were detained for over ninety minutes.This incident is being treated as suspected arson. Anyone with any information should contact Police on 101 and quote incident number 24 of 04/01/2025.”