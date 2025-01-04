“We will work closely with Devon and Cornwall Police to assist them with their ongoing investigation of the incident. It is of course extremely disappointing to think that anyone would want to deliberately damage the school and the work of our incredible students. Our security company will be stepping up their site checks throughout the weekend to ensure extra vigilance. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they should contact Devon and Cornwall Police via the force website or by calling 101 referencing the incident number 24 of January 4.”