AN APPEAL has been launched to find a dog which has been reported missing and possibly stolen.
Koda was last seen by its owner on October 23, with its disappearance reported to Devon and Cornwall Police.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating the disappearance, with a reported sighting of Koda being put in a vehicle after his disappearance.
Koda is described as being approximately 14 months old, large sized and weighing about 40 to 50 kilograms but very friendly and playful.
His owners have been appealing for information on the whereabouts of their pet on social media, as well as reporting the disappearance to the police in light of receiving information from another driver that Koda had been seen in the central reservation and distressed prior to being picked up by two people who then drove in the direction of Bodmin on the A30.
“After extensively searching the local areas with thermal drones and dogs, on foot and by car. The only sightings of him have been on the A30 by two bridges public toilets at Lewannick.
“Koda was seen by the side of the A30 by one driver who contacted us. The other driver said Koda was in the central reservation and distressed. The traffic slowed and a car in front stopped and two people managed to load him into their vehicle and left in the Bodmin direction. He hasn't been handed in.”
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating reports that the dog had been stolen. A spokesperson said: “Police were notified following reports of a suspected dog theft in Cornwall.
“It was reported that a man lost a dog while walking on the morning of 23 October and the dog was then seen being lifted into a vehicle the following day in the Two Bridges Services area on the A30.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to use crime reference 50240276103.