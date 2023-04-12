A fault with an overhead network in the PL30 postcode left 767 homes without power today (April 12)
The disruption comes as part of the impact experienced from the onset of Storm Noa, which has brought strong winds and showers to our area.
The disruption began at 10am this morning, with National Grid reporting that 767 properties were without power.
A spokesperson for National Grid said at the time: "Reason for outage: There is currently a fault on our overhead network. Your supply may go off and on while we work hard to resolve this."
Power to the properties was progressively restored in the 90 minutes after the incident, with 639 properties restored and 128 remaining without power as of 11:07 am.
It is estimated presently that the power will be restored to the remaining properties by 1pm.