These can add some colour to our homes or gardens at this time of year but spring plants and flowers, such as daffodils and lilies can be toxic to our pets. Lilies contain unknown toxins that if ingested by cats can cause tummy upsets, even a small amount can result in kidney failure. Daffodils contain poisonous alkaloids that can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and excessive salivation in pets. The bulbs are the most dangerous part.