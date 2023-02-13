When it comes to mealtimes, you choose only the best cat food that has your feline friend’s approval, and make sure to pick out their favourite flavours so they’re not disappointed. Food is served precisely on schedule (or as soon as your cat demands it) and perhaps even presented in a Michelin star-worthy fashion in their favourite bowl. Meanwhile, your partner has to make do with whatever leftovers are in the freezer. Find out more about what to feed your cat.