13 more deaths recorded in Cornwall

13 more deaths recorded in CornwallThere were 13 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Cornwall.
Wednesday 3rd August 2022 4:43 pm
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
There were 13 more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Cornwall.
A total of 985 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 972 a week previously.
They were among 11,566 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Cornwall.
A total of 161,560 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 3 (Wednesday) – up from 160,485 last week.