MEMBERS of a business club were given the opportunity to putt as well as pitch at a networking event hosted by the Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell.
Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) organised the occasion which involved crazy golf holes.
Thirty-five Children’s Hospice South West Business Club members and guests took part, with the golf equipment provided free of charge by Cornwall Hire.
The visitors also heard from Sam Dickenson, of St Austell, whose youngest son, Seth, died at the age of seven from a brain tumour.
Sam shared her story about the care that CHSW offers to local families like hers and told of the support she has experienced from the hospice.
Little Harbour supports more than 130 families from across Cornwall and Plymouth through hospice days and hospice stays as well as through home visits and virtual support. Families have access to expert medical care for their child, as well as dedicated support for siblings and emotional and practical support for the whole family.
CHSW’s Business Club allows businesses to build connections and raise awareness of their business while helping to make a difference to babies, children and young people living with life-limiting conditions and their families.
Amanda Masters, area fundraiser for CHSW, said: “It was really refreshing to see our business club members come together and learn about each other’s company in a fun, interactive environment.
“We’re so grateful for the support from each and every one of them, and we’re glad they got to visit Little Harbour and see for themselves why their support is so vital.”
Children’s Hospice South West was first registered with the Charity Commission in 1991 and celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021. The Little Harbour hospice was opened at St Austell in 2011.
To find out more about CHSW’s Business Club, visit www.chsw.org.uk/businessclub
