Today is Thursday, June 18 in Liskeard, presenting overcast skies early on and the potential for brief light rain. Temperatures near 18°C rule midday, dipping to about 14°C overnight. Some fog may develop in the morning, limiting visibility until the sun peeks through. Light winds may accompany these conditions, ensuring a gentle breeze for much of the day.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy conditions and only a modest chance of drizzle through late afternoon. Temperatures near 18°C keep things mild, while any clouds that linger should thin out by evening. This daily forecast suggests comfortable conditions that shouldn’t disrupt outdoor plans.
This weekend starts on Saturday with occasional cloud cover and a small risk of patchy rain late morning. Temperatures about 19°C are expected, with light fog possible at dawn giving way to clearer spells. The day should remain calm, though humidity might rise slightly. Local weather watchers may notice mild breezes and partly sunny spells by afternoon.
Sunday continues the weekend vibe, offering generous sunshine and minimal rain risk. Daytime highs approach 22°C, shaping a warm period for local weather enthusiasts. Clear skies will likely persist, giving an extended bright spell well into the evening. This weather forecast points to a bright day for those tracking daily weather updates. Light breezes remain in play.
Monday retains steady warmth, with temperatures close to 22°C once again. Patchy rain could slip in during midday, but intervals of sunshine should still appear. Winds stay gentle, maintaining a relaxed feel for anyone keeping an eye on daily forecasts.
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