Today, Tuesday, June 16, in Liskeard sees patchy rain with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures about 17°C offer a mild feel, while nights settle near 13°C. Light rain could pop up here and there, yet heavier spots look unlikely. Overall, gentle breezes accompany duller skies for much of the daytime.
Tomorrow anticipates occasional drizzle, with intermittent overcast dominating the sky. Temperatures hover near 16°C, ensuring a cooler touch as the day progresses. Slightly heavier rain may unfold by midday, though breaks in the cloud cover could appear. Evening readings rest about 15°C, rounding out an overall damp outlook.
A calmer period emerges on Thursday, when early fog might slightly linger before clear spells take over. Temperatures hold near 18°C, offering a pleasant level of warmth. Light drizzle remains possible, yet much of the afternoon appears dry. Partial sunshine should persist into evening, with overnight lows about 14°C.
Brighter conditions mark Friday, featuring predominantly sunny skies and limited cloud. Temperatures about 19°C may feel warmer than earlier days. Hints of morning haze could clear swiftly, revealing a fair day from midday onward. Light breezes ensure a comfortable atmosphere, while night-time levels drop near 14°C.
This weekend brings pleasant stability on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 19°C. Minimal rain risk adds to the mild pattern, keeping conditions steady through the evening. Evening breezes remain gentle, offering a relaxed close to the day. Extended forecasts hint at similar trends ahead but no major shifts, ensuring a consistent stretch of moderate weather.
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