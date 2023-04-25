PLYMOUTH Prow Park Gladiators will be without heat leader Richie Worrall for tonight's BSN Series match against Poole Pirates at The Coliseum (7pm).
Worrall misses the meeting due to a clash with his FIM European Championship qualifying round at Terenzano in Italy today, whilst the Pirates are without Anders Rowe, who suffered a shoulder injury in Poland on Saturday.
Both sides will operate rider replacement to cover for their absences.
The Gladiators will be looking to gain revenge on the Pirates, who thumped them 59-30 at Wimborne Road last Wednesday night.
Plymouth also lost their opening fixture of the season, to Oxford Cheetahs 48-42 at The Coliseum, and they currently sit at the bottom of the BSN Southern Division table, but they will be looking to finish as best runners-up to progress through to the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, the Gladiators' BSN Series away fixture against Oxford Cheetahs, which was postponed due to the weather, has been re-arranged for Wednesday, May 17 – replacing the intended Championship fixture. The rescheduled date for the Championship clash is to be confirmed.
Plymouth Prow Park Gladiators: 1 Kyle Howarth (capt), 2 Rider Replacement for Richie Worrall, 3 Dan Gilkes, 4 Paul Starke, 5 Ben Barker, 6 Jake Turner, 7 Ben Trigger.
Poole Pirates: 1 Steve Worrall (capt), 2 Rider Replacement for Anders Rowe, 3 Ben Cook, 4 Zach Cook, 5 Richard Lawson, 6 Kyle Newman, 7 Adam Roynon.