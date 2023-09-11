THE Speedway Control Board have announced that the anti-doping tests taken by Plymouth Gladiators rider Richie Worrall and Berwick Bandits' Steve Boxall at The Coliseum on Tuesday, September 5, have both proved positive for a banned substance.
The SCB said in a statement that they have received the results from the laboratory, which breach SCB Regulation 018.2 Breach of Rules:
k) An Anti-Doping Offence, that is the occurrence of the anti-doping rule violation –
- the presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in the body
The statement added: "Mr Worrall and Mr Boxall's SCB Registrations have been suspended for a period of 30 days with immediate effect pending a SCB Disciplinary Court Hearing.
"Mr Worrall has completed his seasons with Leicester in the Premiership and Plymouth in the Championship, and while Mr Boxall's Championship club Berwick Bandits have also completed their 2023 fixtures, his National League club Berwick Bullets will be entitled to a facility during this suspension period."