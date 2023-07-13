IT’S not often Championship opposition are down in Cornwall for pre-season friendlies, but Dane Bunney’s Bodmin Town outfit had the honour of welcoming Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town on Monday night.
Although the Terriers understandably proved far too strong in winning 9-0, the occasion attracted a large crowd to Priory Park, including Cornish Times sports editor Nigel Walrond.
Inside is a report and the reaction of Bunney.
Inside this week’s paper is a report from Liskeard Athletic’s visit from one-league higher Helston Athletic, plus the thoughts of Blues joint manager Lee Mann.
Liskeard have also been busy getting Lux Park ready for the new season. Hear from new chairman Jon Colenzo on what they have been up to.
There is also an interview with Helston’s new signing, former Saltash United skipper Dave Barker, on why he left the Waterways Stadium in pursuit of silverware.
However, in good news for the Ashes, they have confirmed the re-signing of exciting forward Reece Thomson from Mousehole.
Saltash’s near neighbours Torpoint Athletic have also been busy. They have snapped up two signings to compensate for the loss of Jake Smith (Helston) and Callum Thompson.
On the rugby union front, Liskeard-Looe have announced their new coaching team ahead of the upcoming Counties Two Cornwall season, while Callington’s cricketers had a day to remember as they won at Camborne to breathe life into their stuttering ECB Cornwall Premier League campaign.
Inside is a report from their eight-wicket victory as well as a round-up from across the divisions.
There are also reports and round-ups from the latest goings-on in golf at St Mellion and Looe, plus Callington Bowls Club and East Cornwall’s campaign in the CCPA Interleague Pool Team Knockout Cup.