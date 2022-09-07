What’s in this week’s Cornish Times sports section!
Subscribe newsletter
TORPOINT Athletic made history on Saturday by welcoming Helston Athletic in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup and is the main feature in this week’s packed Cornish Times sports section.
The Point hosted their Western League counterparts and for long spells looked like going through before the Blues edged it, 2-1.
We hear from Helston’s former Millbrook midfielder Tom Payne who scored the first for the Blues and Helston boss Matt Cusack, who was formerly in charge at Saltash United.
Elsewhere in the local football scene, Torpoint’s Western League Premier Division rivals and neighbours Millbrook were in action.
We hear from Brook boss Mackenzie Brown with Brown left frustrated with his side’s defending in a 5-3 defeat in North Devon at Ilfracombe Town.
There’s also the latest from the South West Peninsula League including five-goal thrillers involving Dobwalls and Liskeard Athletic.
Lower down the pyramid there’s round-ups from Dave Potham on the St Piran League and East Cornwall Premier League, .
In Women’s football, Saltash United are celebrating after winning the Cornwall Summer Cup, plus there’s the results from the Cornish Times clubs.
There’s also some good news at Callington Town as a defibrillator has been fitted on to the side of the clubhouse.
The rugby union season started on Saturday with Saltash, Liskeard-Looe and Bodmin all in action in the new Counties Two Cornwall division.
Inside are reports from all three games which saw home wins for the Ashes and Liskeard with a depleted Bodmin coming up short against an experienced Veor outfit.
The penultimate weekend of the Cornwall Cricket League season proved to be a real damp squib with only a few games getting started, and even less to a finish.
Callington’s crucial ECB Cornwall Premier League clash with rivals Werrington lasted just 4.2 overs before the rain set in, meaning Cally, who visit Camborne on Saturday, sit five points ahead of both Werrington and Truro in the battle for survival.
Liskeard Cricket Club have been busy over the summer getting ladies and youth involved at Lux Park. Hear about what’s been going on with articles on both.
There’s also all the latest from the world of bowls and China Fleet, Looe and St Mellion golf clubs and Looe Sailing Club who hosted their prize-giving night.
Finally, there was a big visit to TT Taekwondo Callington recently from Grand Master Val Winteridge. Inside are pictures and reports from a wonderful day for the club.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |