What’s in this week’s Cornish Times six-page sports pull-out!
DUE to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last week, all of the weekend’s football was postponed as a mark of respect, but there’s still six pages of top quality sport in this week’s Cornish Times.
Despite the lack of football at the weekend, there’s a report and reaction from a seven-goal midweek thriller between Torpoint Athletic and Saltash United which the Ashes edged.
We also hear from St Neot AFC as they seek to find a permanent pitch, while there’s Dave Potham’s round-ups on the St Piran League East and women’s football.
In other news we hear the latest on Torpoint teenager Poppy Northcott after her success at the recent School Games in Loughborough, plus John Kelly was the winner of Sunday’s Cornish Times Trophy at the East Cornwall Bowls League competitions day at Lostwithiel.
Rugby wise there’s reports from Saltash and Liskeard-Looe’s matches in Counties Cornwall Two, which saw the Ashes hammer Hayle and Liskeard lose a thriller at home to Veor.
After a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cawsand Bay Sailing Club held their annual regatta recently. Inside is a report and picture as well as news from all the various golf clubs, the start of the Liskeard Winter Snooker League, euchre, and indoor bowls.
Finally there’s a big report and pictures from Tamar Trotters and Looe Pioneers athletics clubs’ on their recent events.
