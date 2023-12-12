WEST HOCKEY LEAGUE Saturday, December 9
Men’s Division Two South: Caradon 15 Ashmoor Seconds 0, Duchy 2 Devonport S 2, Exeter 5 Plymouth Marjon Seconds 0, North Devon 5 OPM 0, Truro Seconds 2 Torbay 1, Univ of Exeter Sixths 2 Isca Fourths 3.
Men’s Piran Division One: Bodmin 3 Plymouth Marjon Thirds 0, Duchy Seconds 2 Camborne School of Mines 2, Falmouth 0 Bude 3, Ocean City Thirds 6 Bodmin Seconds 2, Penzance Seconds 5 Truro Thirds 3, Univ of Plymouth Seconds 4 Tavistock 1.
Women’s Premier: Cardiff Univ 2 Taunton Vale 2, Gwent 1 Isca and Univ of Exeter Seconds 7, Lansdown 5 Caradon 1, Lydney 2 Team Bath Buccaneers Seconds 1, Penarth 1 Univ of Bristol 0, Swindon 1 Cardiff and Met 2.