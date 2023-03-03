Football
Friday, March 3
South West Peninsula League, Premier West: Callington Town v St Blazey (7.30pm).
Saturday, March 4
Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Clevedon Town v Ilfracombe Town, Helston Athletic v Barnstaple Town, Mousehole v Bridgwater United, Saltash United v Cadbury Heath, Sherborne Town v Torpoint Athletic (2pm), Street v Falmouth Town, Wellington v Ashton and Backwell United, Welton Rovers v Buckland Athletic.
SWPL Premier East (3pm): Axminster Town v Holsworthy, Brixham v Honiton Town, Crediton United v Plymouth Marjon, Dartmouth v Torridgeside, Elmore v Bovey Tracey, Newton Abbot Spurs v Elburton Villa, Sidmouth Town v Ivybridge Town, Teignmouth v Cullompton Rangers, Torrington v Bridport.
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Bodmin Town v St Dennis, Bude Town v Mullion,Launceston v Penzance, Wadebridge Town v Dobwalls, Wendron United v Sticker.
St Piran League East (3pm): Gunnislake v St Dominick, Millbrook Res v Saltash Borough, Polperro v St Austell Res, St Mawgan v Altarnun, Sticker Res v Callington Town Res, Torpoint Athletic Res v Launceston Res.
East Cornwall Premier League (2.30pm): Nanpean Rovers v St Teath, Newquay Academy v Looe Town, North Petherwin v Torpoint Athletic Thirds, Roche v Liskeard Athletic Res, St Blazey Res v St Minver, St Dennis Res v Wadebridge Town Res, St Stephen v St Newlyn East.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Boscastle v Saltash United Thirds, Lanivet Inn v Gorran, Mevagissey v St Dominick Res, Southgate Seniors v Bodmin Town Seconds, St Breward v Polzeath, St Merryn v Lostwithiel. Division One (2.30pm): Holywell and Cubert v Foxhole Stars Res, Looe Town Res v Pensilva, St Minver Res v St Mawgan. Division Two (2.30pm): Delabole and Tintagel United v St Eval Spitfires, Grampound v Bude Town Res, Lostwithiel Res v Bodmin Dragon, North Hill v Castle Loyale, Week St Mary v Lanreath.
Sunday, March 5
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Forest Green v Royal Wootton Bassett Town, Ilminster Town v Bristol Rovers, Liskeard Athletic v Bishops Lydeard, Sherborne Town v Poole Town, Warminster Town v Torquay United. Western Division (2pm): Bideford AFC v Saltash United, Budleigh Salterton v Marine Academy Plymouth, Sticker v Feniton.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One (2pm): Bodmin v Bude Town, RNAS Culdrose v Helston Athletic, Saltash Borough v Mousehole.
Cornwall Women’s League Cup, quarter-final (2pm): Foxhole Stars v Callington Town.
Rugby Union
Saturday, March 4
Gallagher Premiership (5.15pm): Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs.
Championship (2pm): Ampthill v Cornish Pirates.
National League One (3pm): Bishop’s Stortford v Taunton Titans, Darlington Mowden Par v Plymouth Albion.
National League Two, West (2pm unless stated): Bournville v Redruth, Leicester Lions v Barnstaple, Luctonians v Exeter University (3pm).
Regional One South West: Camborne v Okehampton, Chew Valley v Devonport Servies, Exmouth v Weston-super-Mare, Ivybridge v Drybrook, Lydney v Launceston (2.30pm), Old Centralians v Brixham.
Regional Two South West: Sherborne v Wellington, Sidmouth v Crediton, St Austell v Newton Abbot, Teignmouth v North Petherton, Truro v Chard, Wadebridge Camels v Bridgwater & Albio.
Counties One Western West: Bude v Falmouth, Paignton v Cullompton, Penryn v Kingsbridge, Plymstock Albion Oaks v Wiveliscombe, Tiverton v Pirates Amateurs, Topsham v Bideford.
Counties Two Cornwall: Illogan Park v Veor, Liskeard-Looe v Helston, Newquay Hornets v Hayle, Redruth II v Camborne School of Mines, Saltash v St Austell II, St Ives v Bodmin.
Counties Three Cornwall: Launceston II v Lankelly-Fowey, Redruth Albany v Camborne II, Roseland v Perranporth, St Agnes v Bude II.