Counties Two Cornwall: Illogan Park v Veor, Liskeard-Looe v Helston, Newquay Hornets v Hayle, Redruth II v Camborne School of Mines, Saltash v St Austell II, St Ives v Bodmin.

Regional One South West: Camborne v Okehampton, Chew Valley v Devonport Servies, Exmouth v Weston-super-Mare, Ivybridge v Drybrook, Lydney v Launceston (2.30pm), Old Centralians v Brixham.

National League Two, West (2pm unless stated): Bournville v Redruth, Leicester Lions v Barnstaple, Luctonians v Exeter University (3pm).

Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Boscastle v Saltash United Thirds, Lanivet Inn v Gorran, Mevagissey v St Dominick Res, Southgate Seniors v Bodmin Town Seconds, St Breward v Polzeath, St Merryn v Lostwithiel. Division One (2.30pm): Holywell and Cubert v Foxhole Stars Res, Looe Town Res v Pensilva, St Minver Res v St Mawgan. Division Two (2.30pm): Delabole and Tintagel United v St Eval Spitfires, Grampound v Bude Town Res, Lostwithiel Res v Bodmin Dragon, North Hill v Castle Loyale, Week St Mary v Lanreath.

Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Clevedon Town v Ilfracombe Town, Helston Athletic v Barnstaple Town, Mousehole v Bridgwater United, Saltash United v Cadbury Heath, Sherborne Town v Torpoint Athletic (2pm), Street v Falmouth Town, Wellington v Ashton and Backwell United, Welton Rovers v Buckland Athletic.

