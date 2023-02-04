Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Lostwithiel v Southgate Seniors, Mevagissey v Dobwalls Res, Polzeath v Gorran, Saltash United Thirds v Lanivet Inn, St Dominick Res v Bodmin Town Seconds, St Merryn v St Breward. Division One (2.30pm): Calstock v Boscastle Res, Gerrans and St Mawes United v Gunnislake Res, Pensilva v North Petherwin Res, St Mawgan Res v Foxhole Stars Res, St Minver Res v Holywell and Cubert. Division Two (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v Week St Mary, Castle Loyale v St Eval Spitfires, Delabole and Tintagel United v Lostwithiel Res, Indian Queens v North Hill, Lanreath v Bude Res.