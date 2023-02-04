FOOTBALL
Saturday, February 4
Toolstation Western League, Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Barnstaple Town v Millbrook, Buckland Athletic v Ashton and Backwell United, Clevedon Town v Falmouth Town, Ilfracombe Town v Helston Athletic, Mousehole v Cadbury Heath, Saltash United v Sherborne Town, Torpoint Athletic v Street, Wellington v Shepton Mallet, Welton Rovers v Bridgwater United.
SWPL Premier East (3pm): Bridport v Newton Abbot Spurs, Elburton Villa v Bovey Tracey, Holsworthy v Ivybridge Town, Honiton Town v Crediton United, Okehampton Argyle v Elmore, Plymouth Marjon v Axminster Town, Teignmouth v Dartmouth, Torridgeside v Brixham, Torrington v Sidmouth Town.
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Bodmin Town v Wendron, Bude Town v Wadebridge Town, Newquay v Mullion, Penzance v Camelford, Sticker v Callington Town.
St Piran League East (3pm): Altarnun v Torpoint Athletic Res, Callington Town Res v Sticker Res, Gunnislake v St Mawgan, Millbrook Res v Launceston Res, Polperro v Saltash United Res, St Austell Res v Saltash Borough.
East Cornwall Premier League (3pm): Foxhole v St Minver, Looe v St Columb Major, North Petherwin v St Newlyn East, St Blazey Res v Nanpean Rovers, St Teath v Newquay Academy, Torpoint Athletic Thirds v St Dennis Res, Wadebridge Res v St Stephen.
Duchy League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Lostwithiel v Southgate Seniors, Mevagissey v Dobwalls Res, Polzeath v Gorran, Saltash United Thirds v Lanivet Inn, St Dominick Res v Bodmin Town Seconds, St Merryn v St Breward. Division One (2.30pm): Calstock v Boscastle Res, Gerrans and St Mawes United v Gunnislake Res, Pensilva v North Petherwin Res, St Mawgan Res v Foxhole Stars Res, St Minver Res v Holywell and Cubert. Division Two (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v Week St Mary, Castle Loyale v St Eval Spitfires, Delabole and Tintagel United v Lostwithiel Res, Indian Queens v North Hill, Lanreath v Bude Res.
Devon Intermediate Cup, fourth-round (2pm): Dolton Rangers v LIFTON.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Boca Seniors v Hartland Clovelly, BRADWORTHY v Chittlehampton, Combe Martin v North Molton Res, Eastside v Braunton Res, Park United v Appledore Lions. Senior Division (2.30pm): Barum United v Ilfracombe Town Res, Fremington Res v Appledore Res, Hartland Clovelly Res v SHEBBEAR UNITED, Landkey Town v HOLSWORTHY RES, Woolsery v Sandymere Blues. Intermediate Two (2.30pm): BRIDGERULE v Bideford AFC Thirds, Hartland Clovelly Thirds v Langtree Lions, High Bickington v MORWENSTOW, Kingsley Park v Northam Lions Res, SHEBBEAR UNITED v Equalizers.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three: Witheridge v Halwill.
Sunday, February 5
Cornwall Women’s Cup (2pm): Bodmin v Mousehole, Penryn v Liskeard Athletic.
South West Regional Women’s League, Western Division (2pm): Budleigh Salterton v Bideford AFC, Feniton v Saltash United, Marine Academy Plymouth v Sticker.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One (2pm): Helston v Bude, RNAS Culdrose v Saltash Borough. Division Two (2pm): Charlestown v Wadebridge, Ludgvan v Callington Town, Redruth United v Dropship.
RUGBY UNION
Saturday, February 4
Guinness Six Nations Championship: Wales v Ireland, England v Scotland.
Championship Cup, Pool Three: Cornish Pirates v Richmond.
National League One: Plymouth Albion v Leeds.
National League Two, West: Barnstaple v Hornets, Exeter University v Old Redcliffians.
Regional One South West: Drybrook v Camborne, Exmouth v Old Centralians, Launceston v Brixham (2.30pm), Lydney v Ivybridge, Weston-super-Mare v Chew Valley.
Regional Two South West: Chard v Wellington, Crediton v Bridgwater & Albion, Sidmouth v Teignmouth, Wadebridge Camels v North Petherton.
Counties One Western West: Cullompton v Bude (2.30pm), Kingsbridge v Penryn, Tiverton v Paignton, Wiveliscombe v Bideford.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines v Liskeard-Looe, Helston v Saltash – away walkover, Redruth II v Illogan Park.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude II v Perranporth, Wadebridge Camels II v St Agnes.
Sunday, February 5
Guinness Six Nations: Italy v France.
Women's Junior Cup last 16, 2pm: Dings Crusaders v Launceston.