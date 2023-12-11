CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced that former county star Graham Wagg will be their new first team captain for their 2024 ECB Cornwall Premier League campaign following their annual general meeting on Friday, December 8.
The 40-year-old who turned out for Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Glamorgan throughout his career, made six appearances at the end of last summer as the club pro, and will now lead the Greens.
It was announced recently that he would be returning on a full-time basis next summer, as is last year’s overseas star, Liam Lindsay, but now Wagg has been tasked with leading the club following the decision of Luke Brenton to step down to focus on his own game. His deputy will be former first team captain Aidan Libby.
There is also a change in the hotseat in the second team as opening batsman Toby May has called it quits.
He is replaced by all-rounder Richard Brown as they once again look to be towards the top end of Division Two East, while the thirds will be led for a second straight season by Alex Robinson.
A fine coach, Robinson will look to keep developing the club’s promising band of youngsters as well as hope they can be in the title race once more in Division Three East.
Last summer they finished second behind champions Ladock, but were unable to go up following the second team failing to do likewise.