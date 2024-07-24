By Roger Stephens
THE Looe and District Pool League held an Open Singles tournament at Looe Social Club on Sunday, July 21.
There were four four preliminary round ties, the first of which saw visitor Gareth Stephens beat Tristan Cooper 2-0, making two eight ball clearances in the process.
Promising youngster Toby Spring took on experienced Interleague player Gerry Markwell and went down 2-0, before the talented Dylan Stephens was narrowly beaten 2-1 by Lewis Penhaligon.
Two old heads clashed, but it was Jason Spring who edged past Ian Bassett 2-1 to get through to the last eight.
The first quarter-final saw Colin Bell succumb to Markwell 2-1, before Gareth Stephens continued his incredible form with another eight ball clearance in a 2-0 success over Darrell Hidson.
Interleague and Cut Outs player Keith Armitage was to good for Social B’s Lewis Penhaligon and won 2-1, while the final quarter-final went the distance as Spring defeated Roger Stephens (Harbour Sharks) on the deciding black in the third frame.
Stephens, who had travelled down from Bridgend, had his work cut out when beating Markwell 2-1 during which Gerry had an 8 baller, while in the other semi, Keith Armitage proved to good for Jason Spring and registered a 2-0 win to take him into final.
In a best of five final they shared the first two frames before Keith Armitage missed an easy black for a 2-1 lead.
Gareth came back with a terrific clearance on the yellows to snatch the frame.
The fourth and final frame proved a little easier for Gareth and he ran out a 3-1 victor taking the first prize of £30, leaving Keith with £20.
Both semi finalists got £5 thus getting their entry fee back, while everyone agreed it was an enjoyable day’s play and thanked organiser Roger Stephens for his efforts.