By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS SECTION ‘THE FOSSILS’
THE golfing week started well on Tuesday, August 6 as the seven-pair team made their way to Lanhydrock to play their delayed match.
Led out by Will Carslaw, the team enjoyed lovely warm conditions with sunshine and a gentle breeze whilst the parkland course looked an absolute picture.
But on this occasion it was only upon arrival on the first green that the true condition became apparent. Whilst the fairways were well grassed and running really well, the greens were just recovering from hollow tining and sanding which impacted on putting. The overnight rain meant that the greens were receptive but also exposed that many cores were still unfilled. Nonetheless, all players seemed to relish the challenge.
There were some great tussles but one pairing stood out with a stand-out victory 7 and 6 over their hosts. Ian Edwards and Keith Field took command of the tie almost from their first well-positioned tee shots enabling them to take the first hole and establish virtual total control of the contest.
The pair dovetailed perfectly and It wasn’t until the 11th hole that they finally conceded the honour but then firmly stamped their authority by taking the long uphill 12th to take the tie.
Elsewhere, Captain of the Day Carslaw got the match underway with partner, Pete Mehigan, and it is fair to say that his front nine was less than spectacular.
But then on the back nine he found shots in his locker which probably he didn’t know he had! Needless to say, this remarkable turnaround surprised both his partner and opposition and together with his generous shot allowance proved pivotal in his pair’s success in their tie.
Last team out, John Raphael and Nigel Coulson-Stevens again demonstrated their great teamwork to record and excellent 4 and 3 win that ensures that the St Mellion team will go into the return match with high expectations of reversing their defeat against the Bodmin-based club.
Although Lanhydrock had to recruit a late substitute, Edward Uren, stood in and just happened to win ‘Nearest the Pin’, the overall match was very well contested with Lanhydrock just securing the advantage, 4 –3, before the return leg at the start of September.
Nearest the Pin winner for St Mellion was seniors captain Chris de Beaufort.
The St Mellion results, which saw three wins and four defeats, were: Will Carslaw and Pete Mehigan beat S Bradly and A Frost 4&2; Kev Smith and Marc Nash lost 3&2 to M Gilbert and M Ford; Keith Field and Ian Edwards beat P Luss and B Liggat 7&6; Stan Serwata and Mike Page lost 5&4 to M Rowe and E Uren; Brian Pound and Allan Evans lost 2 down to I Olver and L Dearden; John Raphael and Nigel Coulson-Stevens beat S Woodward & T Copley 4&3.
Two days later saw the Veterans’ Trophy got underway on time, the weather was pretty awful with both rain and a breeze.
Having been postponed by the weather just a couple of weeks earlier, most entrants were determined to play with only a few withdrawals due to the forecast, which did not read too well.
Some two hours in and conditions worsening, the decision to suspend was made and soon after the abandonment of play for the day.
However, bearing in mind about 40% of the trophy events already this year have suffered from the weather, and with the ‘summer’ 2024 being so short of good days, captain Chris de Beaufort has little scope for rescheduling.