PLYMOUTH have recruited New Zealand racer Jake Turner who will make his Cab Direct Championship debut with the Gladiators this season.
The 26-year-old recently finished second to Rory Schlein in the South Australian Championship, qualifying him for a visa to race in the UK.
Turner said: “I moved over to Australia two years ago from New Zealand on my own, away from my family, and I just wanted to work towards the state final and then try and get something over there (the UK), so it has worked out good. It should be a fantastic opportunity.
“I rode in the state finals and then I woke up next morning and had a message from (manager) Garry May. I was pretty stoked about it and looking at the team, it looks a strong team, so I hope we can do things this year.
“Riding in the UK is something I have wanted to do since I started racing and when the opportunity came up, it was difficult to say no.”
Turner will start at reserve for the Gladiators.