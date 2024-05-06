By Gareth Davies
Truro City can provide the club’s supporters, stakeholders and the wider Cornish football community with an update on its new ground at Langarth.
Since vacating Treyew Road in January 2021, the club have led a nomadic existence and despite not having a permanent home venue, have secured promotion to National League South and survival at Step Two of the National League System.
Construction work on the club’s new facility is nearly complete, in preparation for Truro’s return to the Duchy for the 2024-25 season.
The seated ‘North Stand’ structure has been completed with all seats, clad in the club’s traditional colours of red and black, have been installed.
Standing facilities behind the eastern goal (covered) are now in place, along with perimeter fences for the playing area, hard standing all around the pitch and mens, ladies and disabled toilets sited.
The floodlights are now installed on four corners of the pitch and are fully operational, having passed all required tests.
Works on the playing surface will be completed this coming week, with the first grass cut within the next month despite Cornwall recording one of its wettest winter and early spring periods since records began.
The club will provide supporters with updates on the finishing touches of the new facility throughout the off-season, as we close in on the finishing line for the club’s journey back to the Duchy.
We thank each and every supporter for their patience and unwavering support for Truro City over the past three years.