TRURO City are delighted to announce the loan signing of Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The defender, who operates predominately as a right-back, joins the Tinners on a temporary basis, for three months, from National League North side Kidderminster Harriers.
The 24-year-old is the brother of former Liverpool, Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Christian's father Mark also had a long and distinguished professional career, winning eight caps for England in the 1980s.
Born in Portsmouth, Christian progressed through the academy ranks at Fratton Park and made his bow for the 2008 FA Cup winners in an EFL Trophy tie against Exeter City in 2015.
He left Portsmouth in 2019 and joined Notts County on a two-year deal and after making a handful of appearances for the Magpies, has subsequently had spells at Gosport, Aldershot and Kings Lynn.
Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Kidderminster in the summer of 2023, inking a two-year deal, and he made 26 appearances for the Aggborough outfit last term.
His temporary switch to Truro has been completed in time for tomorrow's National League South opener at home to Dorking Wanderers.