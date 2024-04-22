By Gareth Davies at Meadow Park, Gloucester
VANARAMA NATIONAL LEAGUE SOUTH (THURSDAY)
Truro City 0 Weymouth 0
TRURO finished their home league campaign with a stalemate against mid-table Weymouth.
In a stereotypical end of season clash, between two sides with nothing to play for, City can perhaps count themselves as unfortunate not to secure all three points.
Matt Buse - playing against his former club - and Andrew Neal were both denied by visiting stopper Gerrard Benfield in the second stanza, but the score remained at 0-0.
Ryan Law, City’s player of the match from Tuesday’s win against Dover, was one of four players that retained their place from the side’s penultimate home fixture.
James Hamon once again donned the gloves while Will Dean lined up as part of a three-man central defensive partnership.
The former Exeter City starlet was joined by Sam Sanders and Tom Harrison, with the latter returning after serving a three-match suspension.
James Melhado, another player who started against Dover, was joined in midfield by Law, Buse, Ryan Kavanagh and Billy Palfrey, making just his third appearance of the season.
Up front, Dom Johnson-Fisher was partnered by Josh Hinds although City did have plenty in reserve on the bench with both Tyler Harvey and Neal named amongst the substitutes.
The game started in even fashion in terms of possession and territory, although Weymouth did have shooting opportunities.
Keelan O’Connell warmed the palms of Hamon before Dan Roberts’ theatrical attempts at winning a spot-kick were rightly waved away by merry whistle blower Declan Brown.
Weymouth did then have the ball in the net after 12 minutes through Ezio Touray. However, the referee correctly spotted a handball from the visiting forward in the build-up and the goal was rightly chalked off.
Touray had another chance as the half wore on, but Hamon denied him before City had a first effort on target just before the interval.
The home side profited on indecision at the back, but Ryan Kavanagh’s shot was saved by Benfield.
After the turnaround, proceedings continued in a similar fashion to the first half with little in the way of significant goalmouth action.
But that all changed after 68 minutes when Buse’s shot was kept out by a strong left hand from Benfield, without doubt the best chance of the game thus far.
Roberts then curled an effort just wide before Weymouth broke after Hinds had tumbled inside the box. Substitute Frankie Monk found himself with a shooting opportunity, but once again Hamon saved well.
Deep into stoppage time and Law won the ball in midfield and surged forward. He found Neal who let fly from the edge of the box, with Benfield once again coming to Weymouth’s rescue.
The final whistle sounded shortly after with a point probably a fair result for both sides.
For City, it was a second consecutive clean sheet and a third game unbeaten.
TRURO CITY: Hamon, Harrison, Dean, Sanders, Melhado, Buse, Palfrey (Porter, 77), Kavanagh, Law, Hinds, Johnson-Fisher (Neal, 83). Subs not used: Palmer, Harvey, Jones.