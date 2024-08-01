By Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION’S ladies held their Wednesday Fun Day on July 31 with a nine-hole competition due to the very warm temperatures.
That meant plenty of liquid was needed and umbrellas for shade.
Teams of three played a stableford with one score to count on the odd holes and two to count on the even holes with an extra twist doubling the score on the par three holes.
The winners - Sam Peach, Pam Hughes and Roxy Smith won by a point on 38 from runners-up Karen Cook, Cheryl Bridgeman and Sally Floyd.
Sue Wenmoth, Cathryn Braithwaite and Ghost (Roxy) were four adrift of the leaders.