Trerise signs new contract with Choughs
Subscribe newsletter
Cornwall RLFC winger Decarlo Trerise has agreed a new contract for the Betfred League One season., writes Gareth Davies.
The 27-year-old was an integral part of the Choughs’ inaugural playing squad as the side made its professional rugby league bow last term.
Trerise, raised in Cornwall but with Jamaican heritage, successfully came through the club’s open player trial which was held back in January at the Trevigals Sports Hub in Newquay.
He made his Cornwall debut off the bench in the side’s season opener at North Wales Crusaders. And he then started in black and gold for the first time as Cornwall hosted Midlands Hurricanes a week later in the Choughs’ first match on Duchy soil.
“Last year was a real learning curve for me and the team,” Trerise told cornwallrlfc.co.uk. “I found it really tough at the start – like we all did – but as the season progressed, everyone progressed.
“I certainly felt like I improved personally as it really was a case of learning on the job. I had played some rugby league before but never at this level but it was an enjoyable experience and I gained lots from playing with players who gave me confidence.
“By the end of the season we were such a tight-knit group and with a full pre-season, we can certainly improve even further. Those improvements will be gradual, but with every step forward we take, it will help me as a player whilst the team and the club develop.”
With the club holding a second player trial today. Trerise urged any player that is thinking of coming along to stake a claim to do so otherwise they may be left wondering what might have been.
“I urge anyone in Cornwall to come along to the trial and give it a go,” Trerise enthused. “I was on the fence about attending but my partner told me to go to along and I ended up putting everything on the table.
“I felt it went well and ultimately I did enough to earn a contract but that was just the beginning of the hard work. There will be bumps in the road, and there was for me, but I was determined to give it my best shot and there is no better feeling than pulling on a Cornwall jersey representing the whole of the Duchy in front of our wonderful fans at the Memorial Ground.”
John Beach, Cornwall RLFC general manager, added: “Dec is one of the real success stories of our first season.
“Here was a lad who stuck his hand up by coming to the trial to get a contract. We could see his raw potential and coupled with a wonderful work-rate and enthusiasm to progress, he became one of our most reliable performers last year.
“It demonstrates that the talent is here in Cornwall and having a professional rugby league club enables more lads like Dec to fulfil their dreams which, before last year, may not have been possible for some.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |